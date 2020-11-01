Menu
Byron Eugene Bender

Bender, Byron Eugene

90, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bertha Lillian Bender (nee Houser); father of Susan (Tim, deceased) Jacob, Cathy (Mike) Hankins, Evelyn (Bob) Presley and Valarie (Joe) Klebolt; brother of Adra (Jack) Pogue, deceased, and Carol (Jack) Yacup; grandfather of eleven; great-grandfather of twenty-four; great-great-grandfather of two; uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment Bethel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.




