C. Kirk Osterland M.D.

Osterland, C. Kirk, MD.

Dr. C. Kirk Osterland passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020 in Montreal, Quebec. He is survived by his three children, Kathleen, Michael and Andrew; and four grandchildren, Kate, Alex, Beck and Wes. His wife, Jane, died earlier this year. Kirk and Jane moved to St. Louis in 1963 when he was named Chief of Rheumatology at Barnes Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Washington University. Jane ran her own interior design firm in Clayton. They spent ten wonderful years in Missouri before returning to Canada.

Kirk was an idea man. He loved to express and exchange them, gleefully argue about them with friends and family, ideally over one of Jane's delicious meals with a bottle or two of wine.

Condolences can be sent to Michael Osterland 14 Melbourne Ave, Westmount, QC, H3Z 1H7, Canada


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
