Dierberg, Calvin "Cal" Frank

passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020, at the age of 90 surrounded by his wife and children.

"Kelly", as he was known to his family and close friends, was born March 8, 1930 in the family home off what was then known as Lower Bottom Road (today River Valley Drive). He used to say he rode his bike "uphill sitting down" on Hog Hollow to attend the two room Lake School. He then went on to graduate from Clayton High School.

During the Korean Conflict, he was a member of the 720th Military Police Battalion, United States Army, serving in Tokyo, Japan for two years. He joined the Ladue Police Department in 1955 as a police officer, where he spent his entire 40-year career. Rising through the ranks, including as Chief of Police for seven years, he retired in 1995.

In October 1959, he and Judy married, and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. They were blessed with a wonderful family, three children, Laura, David, and Matthew, and many friends. In their retirement, they enjoyed time at the Warrenton "A Farm", traveling the country and world, camping, fishing, brush hogging, frequenting Texas and Florida, and most of all spending time with their family and friends. Recently his family enjoyed reading with him all of the letters he wrote home from Japan and saved by his mother.

Calvin is survived by his beloved wife Judy (nee Tappmeyer); children Laura (Brock) Dierberg Ayers, and Matthew (Jennie) Dierberg; grandchildren Kathryn (Keith) Ayers Wickenhauser, Caroline, Amelia, and Sarah Ayers, and Jackson and Mackenzie Rose Dierberg; great-granddaughter Elise Wickenhauser; and sister Betty Gschwind. He is predeceased by his son, 1 LT David Dierberg, USA, parents Frank and Pearl Strauser Dierberg, sister Lois Storch, and brother Lane Dierberg. He was also a brother-in-law and uncle, and good friend. He was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Chesterfield.

Services: Private Graveside Service at Bellerieve Gardens Cemetery, Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John's United Church of Christ, Chesterfield - Memorial Fund or Backstoppers. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.