Camilla "Cammy" Gegen
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Gegen, Camilla "Cammy"

(nee Matecki), Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, September 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert "A.J." Gegen; loving mother and mother-in-law of Pete (Theresa) Gegen, Tim (Christy) Gegen, Kristin (Mark) Storer and Matt Gegen; beloved grandmother of Anna, Mary, Eleanor, Kailyn, Abbey, Lauren, A.J. and Nick; dear sister of Jane (Stephen) Wendt; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Cammy was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She attended St. Louis University where she met her loving husband. Cammy loved to dine out, travel and was an avid bridge player. In addition to her family, who were always her priority, Cammy was blessed to be surrounded by the most wonderful friends who made sure she was never in want of somewhere to go or someone to talk to.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on October 18th at St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur. Donations in Cammy's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https:/www.stjude.org.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Monica Catholic Church
Creve Coeur, MO
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cammy and I have been friends since 7th grade at St. John Fisher in Chicago. The last time I saw her was in 2007 when I hosted a sleepover at my home in Palos Park, Illinois. I have so many fun memories of Cam . . . At age 12 we pretended to be Nancy Drew (me), Bess (Judy Barrett Carroll and George (Cammy). We had all sorts of adventures that bring a chuckle to this day. Cammy became a wonderful wife and mother, and her precious family has my deepest sympathy at her loss. Marybeth Beechen aka Betsy Murtaugh
Marybeth Beechen
Friend
December 23, 2021
Dear Pete, Tim, Kristin and Matt, I'm so very sorry to hearing of the passing of your mother. She was such a lovely person. May you find comfort in knowing that she is now with your Dad. You are all in my thoughts.
Deirdre Barolak
October 24, 2021
Cammy is greatly missed. She was a delightful person. As was your dad. A wonderful couple with whom we had so many good times. God bless you all.
Bob and Nancy Noonan
October 10, 2021
Our love, thoughts, hearts and prayers are with all of you.
Traci Rogers
Coworker
October 5, 2021
Pete and family - Your mother is a beautiful woman and it sounds like she had a beautiful and lovely soul and spirit about her. My prayers are with all of you during this time. May you find joy and comfort in the love and light she brought into your lives.
Tracy Jones
Coworker
October 5, 2021
Hi Pete,
I hope you and your family's hearts be filled with love and tenderness at this moment. I wish you all the positive energy. May God bless you.
Michelle Teodoro
Coworker
October 5, 2021
