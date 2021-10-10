Gegen, Camilla "Cammy"

(nee Matecki), Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, September 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert "A.J." Gegen; loving mother and mother-in-law of Pete (Theresa) Gegen, Tim (Christy) Gegen, Kristin (Mark) Storer and Matt Gegen; beloved grandmother of Anna, Mary, Eleanor, Kailyn, Abbey, Lauren, A.J. and Nick; dear sister of Jane (Stephen) Wendt; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Cammy was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She attended St. Louis University where she met her loving husband. Cammy loved to dine out, travel and was an avid bridge player. In addition to her family, who were always her priority, Cammy was blessed to be surrounded by the most wonderful friends who made sure she was never in want of somewhere to go or someone to talk to.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on October 18th at St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur. Donations in Cammy's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https:/www.stjude.org.

