Lee, Camille M.

(nee Majewski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Raymond T. Lee; dear mother of R. Michael Lee, Sherry (Charles) Lindee, Gary J. (Karen) Lee and David J. Lee; dear grandmother of Christopher, Ryan and Jessica Lindee, Lyndsay (Mike King) Beck, Julia (Lucas) Andert, Olivia Lee and Elizabeth (Michael) Blanzy; dear great-grandmother of Brayden, Abygail and Amelia; dear daughter of the late John and Mary Majewski; dear sister of Severine (the late Albert) Czerniejewski and the late Florence (Ted) Stelmar, Delphine (Charles) Feldmann, Teresa (Eugene) Triller and Joseph (Josephine) Majewski. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, November 16, 9:30 a.m. until prayers at 12:15 p.m. with Funeral Mass at Seven Holy Founders at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.