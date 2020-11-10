Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Camille M. Lee

Lee, Camille M.

(nee Majewski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Raymond T. Lee; dear mother of R. Michael Lee, Sherry (Charles) Lindee, Gary J. (Karen) Lee and David J. Lee; dear grandmother of Christopher, Ryan and Jessica Lindee, Lyndsay (Mike King) Beck, Julia (Lucas) Andert, Olivia Lee and Elizabeth (Michael) Blanzy; dear great-grandmother of Brayden, Abygail and Amelia; dear daughter of the late John and Mary Majewski; dear sister of Severine (the late Albert) Czerniejewski and the late Florence (Ted) Stelmar, Delphine (Charles) Feldmann, Teresa (Eugene) Triller and Joseph (Josephine) Majewski. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, November 16, 9:30 a.m. until prayers at 12:15 p.m. with Funeral Mass at Seven Holy Founders at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
16
Prayer Service
12:15p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
Seven Holy Founders
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.