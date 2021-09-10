Surratt, Carey M.
passed away, Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 95.
Beloved husband of the late Nancy Surratt; father of Jacki (Gary) Zumsteg and Jeff (Noelle) Surratt; grandfather of Kyle (Brittany), Ryan, Kayla, Ashley, Nick, SteFF and Kristin; brother of Marian McShane; dear great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, September 13, 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.