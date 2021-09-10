Menu
Carey M. Surratt
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Surratt, Carey M.

passed away, Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 95.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy Surratt; father of Jacki (Gary) Zumsteg and Jeff (Noelle) Surratt; grandfather of Kyle (Brittany), Ryan, Kayla, Ashley, Nick, SteFF and Kristin; brother of Marian McShane; dear great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, September 13, 10:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Sep
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
42 Entries
Carey was so helpful even in his later years volunteering at the St. Chares American Legion. You will be missed.
Al Schultz
Friend
September 21, 2021
Kayla Surratt
Grandchild
September 14, 2021
Kayla Surratt
Grandchild
September 14, 2021
Rest easy, Grandpa! Cheers to 95 beautiful years!
Kayla Surratt
Grandchild
September 14, 2021
What a lovely guy Carey was. I worked with him for the Army on Goodfellow. I remember when he was impressed that I knew the words to the song "The Race Is On." He would laugh about that. He was just fun to be around and I know he will be greatly missed. On to better things, Carey!!
Mary Vorhies
Coworker
September 13, 2021
Deer hunting with friends on the Hardin-Cruikshank Ranch near Malta, Montana.
Kerry Trimmer
Friend
September 11, 2021
Fort Peck Resevoir in Montana. Carey, Dick Thompson, Dick Trimmer, Charles Davis.
Kerry Trimmer
Friend
September 11, 2021
A surprise visit!
Kerry Trimmer
Friend
September 11, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Allan Maxa
Grandparent
September 11, 2021
How do you thank someone who is responsible for some of your best childhood memories? It was "his home" where all us kids gathered to play and pulled off some of our best "shenanigans". He was the person who made my first set of woods to play my first round of golf and you can bet I still have them. As an adult, I have a greater understanding of our WWII veterans and their contribution to our country. Carey was one of the best from this generation and I'm thankful for his many years of service. I was also lucky enough to be a part of celebrating his 95th birthday. He may have been 95, but I saw that look on his face after we sang happy birthday. The grin that brought many great memories - Carey was truly an example of a life well lived. He left his mark on so many and I'm thankful for the ones he left in my life.
Joni Buechter
Friend
September 11, 2021
I have nothing but fond memories of Carey, Nancy, Jackie and Jeff. Wonderful family! What I remember the most about Carey was his smile and sense of humor. He was a man that loved life and his family. Funny but I remember a song he would sing, something about Frosty the Falstaff or something like that and we would all just roll with laughter. God threw away the mold after he made Carey. One of a kind and a great example of the Greatest Generation!
Paul Trimmer
Friend
September 11, 2021
"One hell of a life. They don't make them like that anymore". That is a quote from my stepson, Kyle. And it couldn't be more true. Carey, you were one of a kind. A true man. Not many have endured what you did or seen things you have. When I was a kid you gave me your jacket in the cold rain and carried me around on my first time on a golf course. That story you always liked to tell. You made golf clubs for me as a young adult and tried to show me how to best use them. One of the only things I know that you weren't very successful at, although to no fault of your own.
You will be missed. But I know that you are where you want to be with Nancy. You can rest in peace with the knowledge that you had a full life and gave it your all and that due to you and Nancy, Jacki and Jeff are great, successful people in their own right. With great respect, sir. Rest in peace.
Steve Schofield, nephew
September 10, 2021
Jacki & Fam -

Please know our loving thoughts embrace you each and every day. Our deepest sympathy for your loss.

I loved hearing the ‘stories’ about Mr. Surratt — and, his love for the USA & serving his country.
Jon Manke
Friend
September 10, 2021
I am so grateful to have shared many fun times with you. You are missed by all. I’ll never forget our round of golf at Cook’s Creek. I recall the 19th hole being particularly challenging!
Jimmy Carter
Family
September 10, 2021
One of a kind.
Joe Acebo
Friend
September 10, 2021
Jackie and Family - my deepest sympathy during this time. He sounded absolutely lovely.
Amy H
Coworker
September 10, 2021
Jeff Surratt
September 10, 2021
Son
Jeff Surratt
September 10, 2021
Son
Jeff Surratt
September 10, 2021
Son
Jeff Surratt
September 10, 2021
Son
Jeff Surratt
September 10, 2021
Son
Jeff Surratt
September 10, 2021
Son
Memories!
Son
September 10, 2021
Jacki, Jeff, Noelle, Kayla, Tanner, and families, I am so sorry for your loss! While I didn't have the privilege of meeting Carey, I have heard some remarkable stories! I loved hearing about Tanner and Kayla's trip to New Orleans and the special time they shared in honor of Carey's time serving our country! I am grateful Tanner got to spend this cherished time with Carey as grandparents are such a gift ...as will be the ongoing stories and memories that keep future generations connected to the spirit and values that Carey has imparted on them! Lots of love to your whole family as you grieve the loss and celebrate a life well-lived!!!
Julie Morrison
Friend
September 10, 2021
Jacki and Jeff , I am deeply saddened to hear about your dad. I always had much respect and admiration for your dad. I always looked forward to visiting with him. He was a great man. He was funny and smart. I’ll never forget him and the times I was around him. He had a voice like no other. I can still hear his voice in my memory. You guys were so fortunate to have Nancy & Carey as your parents. I will carry their memories as a treasured gift in my heart forever. Mark
Mark Trimmer
Friend
September 9, 2021
The phrase “Greatest Generation” describes the proudest Veteran I have ever known. I am eternally grateful to have known Carey for nearly 55 yrs, & so honored to have been able to celebrate Veterans Day & milestone birthdays with him. The knowledge he shared & lessons learned over the years are priceless memories I will cherish. He even shared a tip or two with my kids & nephews!♂
Debbie Tichenor-Bosecker
Friend
September 9, 2021
It was a pleasure working with Mr. Carey.. I was one of the care givers that would come to his home It’s so much I can say about this guy, he was a very interesting person.. we always had good conversations and something to talk about We would get out and take walks around the building, to the weight room and to the mailbox Mr. Carey loved golf and baseball!! I took him on a golfing trip and a trip to IHOP Those were two of his favorite things he liked to do He had a great appetite and a love for food lol He would eat everything on his plate I Well I just wanted to share a few memories that I had with Mr. Carey and he will definitely be missed
Aresha Wilson
September 8, 2021
I have known Carey(arnie) for over 50 years.He was a friend, a great golfing buddy(we won a few trophys) together but more then that he was like my second dad . I loved him and his family as if they were my own.The Lord couldn't have blessed me with more of a family then Carey and Nancy(mom) to all...We last saw each other at his 95th birthday party and i will remember it forever. I know he is teeing off right now and when he is done he will be dancing with nancy.I could talk for hours and hours but I will just say God.Bless all the family.You will be in my heart and memories forever until I see them in heaven myself......
Stephen Deitz
Friend
September 8, 2021
I met Carey 3 years ago at BriarCrest Estates where he lived and I work. What an amazing man and am so honored to have known him. Thank you for your service. You will always have a place in my heart and cherish our dance we had earlier this year. I will always remember the sparkle in your eyes.
Chris Boustany
Friend
September 8, 2021
It was a pleasure to know you and Nancy for many years. We were all blessed to be able to raise our kids in such a great neighborhood. Thanks for yrs. of service to our country. Time for you to rest.
Joan Tichenor
Friend
September 8, 2021
Thank you for your service Mr. Surratt, your generation was certainly our country's greatest.
Douglas Harper
Friend
September 8, 2021
Mr. Carey was one of the sweetest person I ever met. He was also my cardinal buddy. We would watch the games together and cheer them on even if they loss. To the family, thank you so much for entrusting me to care for such a great man.
Gwen Pierce
September 8, 2021
Dad,

I miss you already but I know you are in a better place with Mom. I was very lucky to have you for 64 years. The things you saw in your life, wow. I loved the stories and appreciated hearing all of the different things you encountered in your life. One of the things that comes to my mind first is your love for your country. No veteran or American was more proud than you. Of course I could not forget your love of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Seldom missed watching a game. Or your love of golf and dancing. You excelled in both of them.
Most of all your commitment to your family. You were a wonderful dad and grandfather. Your family loves you beyond words.
Now go and enjoy ever after. Tell Mom we said hi.

Love, Jacki
Jacki Zumsteg
Daughter
September 8, 2021
What would I like to say about Carey? Now that is a loaded question being he was my father for over 60 years! This man was special and unique in so many ways. Being born in the depression era and growing up in poverty in Dennison Ohio certainly shaped him as I look back on it. He had his insecurities for sure....bullied and mocked for wearing shoes that his grandfather made out of the rubber of some old tires with strings for example. Not surprising that he turned into a street fighting teenager who would drop gloves with anyone, any size and even followed one of those bullies into his own house to finish the job. School wasn't his favorite and at 17 made the decision to join the Navy to go fight for his country. He was so proud of his service but when younger did not talk much about it. As I aged and we got into more discussions he loved sharing stories about his service. Whether Kamikaze attacks while beached during an attack or the pain of disposing of the dead they carried away from battles. I know this....at 17 years old, I could not have handled what he faced. As a husband to my mom for 54 years and as a father for 60+ I must say I really could not have been more fortunate....not with wealth but true values he and Nancy lived. He never missed a sporting event that I played whether coaching my little league team or attending a tennis tournament we were playing in....even though he didn't know anything about tennis, he still had that fatherly advice for me on how I could have played better. He was a scratch golfer at his peak and honestly he wasn't a lot fun to play with UNTIL i was old enough to play scramble tournaments with him, Mo and many others. We won our share....he was always down the middle and we were the less consistent but longer players. Great combo and boy could he putt. As we got older we traveled to the Pacific War Museum, WWll museum and my admiration grew even more as I learned more and more about the Greatest Generation. We attended the WWll Memorial Grand opening and I cannot describe the level of pride as I watched my father stand on Constitution Ave saluting and shaking hands with many of the approx. 50,000 bikers who were on the Ride to the Wall. He worked in Vietnam as a civilian and always had appreciation for all fellow veterans. The bond they share is something amazing and its a memory I will never forget.

We truly do intend to celebrate our time with him vs. mourn. He has been away from Nancy for 12 years until Monday and I know he is in a better place now. It was tough to see him using a walker....trust me, he didn't want to but we reached that point. His physical fitness regimen kept him in good shape and people could not believe his age....he even went head to head with my son Nick in a planking contest just 2 years ago. They both went over 2 minutes with Nick prevailing as a 19 year old. He was certainly disciplined and had some views that maybe this newer generation was a bit softer than he was...TRUE in my case!

I loved my dad and that love grew more and more as I matured over the years. I gave him some grief and he gave it back. Knocked me down with a Joe Frazier left hook once because I taunted too much during shadow boxing. It was an accident of course but you get the point. Father and son stuff like him being Rocky Marciano and me being Muhammad Ali, he was Bob Feller and I was Bob Gibson. Hop Cassidy vs Archie Griffin....generational fun but boy could I get him going!

Dad, I know you are in a better place now and you did not want to linger on in a dependent manner. Not your style but yet you still fought and went out your way! I want to thank my sister Jacki who has been absolutely the WOMAN in providing him care and support over the last few years. Being away isn't easy and Jacki carried the load....some might call it burden but not her. Yes, she was close to choking him out a few times and her blood pressure was tested often but she didn't waiver. They were cut from the same cloth which led to some battles but if you know my sister there is nobody more loyal and loving when it comes to family and I could not possibly have a better and closer sister!

Dad, I am so proud of you and what you stood for as a man. As I told you many times that while you may not have been a great student you get an A on your man report card. A wife of 54 years, served and defended your country, 35 year career, and a couple decent kids. Simple and straightforward....you have much to be proud of!

I love you with all my heart, forever!

Jeff
Jeff Surratt
Son
September 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived!
Dan and Kelly Murray
Neighbor
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 42 of 42 results