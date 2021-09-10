What would I like to say about Carey? Now that is a loaded question being he was my father for over 60 years! This man was special and unique in so many ways. Being born in the depression era and growing up in poverty in Dennison Ohio certainly shaped him as I look back on it. He had his insecurities for sure....bullied and mocked for wearing shoes that his grandfather made out of the rubber of some old tires with strings for example. Not surprising that he turned into a street fighting teenager who would drop gloves with anyone, any size and even followed one of those bullies into his own house to finish the job. School wasn't his favorite and at 17 made the decision to join the Navy to go fight for his country. He was so proud of his service but when younger did not talk much about it. As I aged and we got into more discussions he loved sharing stories about his service. Whether Kamikaze attacks while beached during an attack or the pain of disposing of the dead they carried away from battles. I know this....at 17 years old, I could not have handled what he faced. As a husband to my mom for 54 years and as a father for 60+ I must say I really could not have been more fortunate....not with wealth but true values he and Nancy lived. He never missed a sporting event that I played whether coaching my little league team or attending a tennis tournament we were playing in....even though he didn't know anything about tennis, he still had that fatherly advice for me on how I could have played better. He was a scratch golfer at his peak and honestly he wasn't a lot fun to play with UNTIL i was old enough to play scramble tournaments with him, Mo and many others. We won our share....he was always down the middle and we were the less consistent but longer players. Great combo and boy could he putt. As we got older we traveled to the Pacific War Museum, WWll museum and my admiration grew even more as I learned more and more about the Greatest Generation. We attended the WWll Memorial Grand opening and I cannot describe the level of pride as I watched my father stand on Constitution Ave saluting and shaking hands with many of the approx. 50,000 bikers who were on the Ride to the Wall. He worked in Vietnam as a civilian and always had appreciation for all fellow veterans. The bond they share is something amazing and its a memory I will never forget.



We truly do intend to celebrate our time with him vs. mourn. He has been away from Nancy for 12 years until Monday and I know he is in a better place now. It was tough to see him using a walker....trust me, he didn't want to but we reached that point. His physical fitness regimen kept him in good shape and people could not believe his age....he even went head to head with my son Nick in a planking contest just 2 years ago. They both went over 2 minutes with Nick prevailing as a 19 year old. He was certainly disciplined and had some views that maybe this newer generation was a bit softer than he was...TRUE in my case!



I loved my dad and that love grew more and more as I matured over the years. I gave him some grief and he gave it back. Knocked me down with a Joe Frazier left hook once because I taunted too much during shadow boxing. It was an accident of course but you get the point. Father and son stuff like him being Rocky Marciano and me being Muhammad Ali, he was Bob Feller and I was Bob Gibson. Hop Cassidy vs Archie Griffin....generational fun but boy could I get him going!



Dad, I know you are in a better place now and you did not want to linger on in a dependent manner. Not your style but yet you still fought and went out your way! I want to thank my sister Jacki who has been absolutely the WOMAN in providing him care and support over the last few years. Being away isn't easy and Jacki carried the load....some might call it burden but not her. Yes, she was close to choking him out a few times and her blood pressure was tested often but she didn't waiver. They were cut from the same cloth which led to some battles but if you know my sister there is nobody more loyal and loving when it comes to family and I could not possibly have a better and closer sister!



Dad, I am so proud of you and what you stood for as a man. As I told you many times that while you may not have been a great student you get an A on your man report card. A wife of 54 years, served and defended your country, 35 year career, and a couple decent kids. Simple and straightforward....you have much to be proud of!



I love you with all my heart, forever!



Jeff

Jeff Surratt Son September 8, 2021