Martini, Carl A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Donna E. Martini (nee Krueger). Dear father and father-in-law of Steve (Anne) Martini, Debbie (Alex) Sapp, Peggy (Mike) Morris, Scott (Sue) Martini, Lisa (Bill) Hamilton, Megan (Jim) Achurch, Todd (Cheri) Martini, Chip (Shaley) Martini, Karen (Rich) Harper and the late Linda Alston and Mike Martini; dear father-in-law of Terry NeSmith; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Thurs., Oct. 15, from HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., to St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION Wed. 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p..m.