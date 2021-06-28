Menu
Carl Marlvin Deavens
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Austin A Layne Mortuary Inc
7239 W Florissant Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Deavens, Carl Marlvin

Carl Marlvin Deavens of St. Louis, MO, departed this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon & Lillian Deavens, wife of 48 years Shirley Deavens. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons Gregory Deavens (Beverly) and Darwin Deavens; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary Kathryn Cooper, Lillian Collier, Ann Marie Mays, Richard Deavens and Don Deavens (Linda); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: Austin Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Ave. Family visitation Thursday, July 1, 2 p.m. until Funeral Services to follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Austin A Layne Mortuary Inc
7239 W Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
1
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Austin A Layne Mortuary Inc
7239 W Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
2
Interment
10:00a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO
