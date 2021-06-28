Deavens, Carl Marlvin

Carl Marlvin Deavens of St. Louis, MO, departed this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon & Lillian Deavens, wife of 48 years Shirley Deavens. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons Gregory Deavens (Beverly) and Darwin Deavens; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary Kathryn Cooper, Lillian Collier, Ann Marie Mays, Richard Deavens and Don Deavens (Linda); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: Austin Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Ave. Family visitation Thursday, July 1, 2 p.m. until Funeral Services to follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.