Pruetzel, Carl

passed away on Nov 22, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on Jan. 19, 1935 in St. Louis to the late Carl and Lucille (Westphal) Pruetzel. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Sue (Stecher) Pruetzel, his daughters, Deborah Dalton and Denise (James) Gober, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Instate Tue from noon until time of service at 2pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com