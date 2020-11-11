Kersting, Carl V.

Saturday, November 7, 2020, age 94, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Emily Mary (nee Rolwes); dear father of Mary (William) Seaton, Gail (Stanley) Sleeman, Joan (Kirk) Kinnison, Rita (Daniel) Greiner, Lynn (Michael) Korenfeld and Mark Kersting. Dearly loved grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 5. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph L. and Alodia M. (nee Schramm) Kersting, along with four siblings, Earl J., Ralph A., Gerald L. and Marilyn R. Kersting.

Services: Visitation on Friday, November 13, from 10-11 a.m. at Little Flower Church in Richmond Heights, followed by a Traditional Latin Rite Mass at 11 a.m. Internment at St. Ferdinand Cemetery in Florissant. Masses are requested in lieu of flowers. Donations to Little Flower Church or Mother of Good Counsel Home would also be appreciated.