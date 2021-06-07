Germeroth, Carlene Marie Reeves

passed on June 3rd, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband Joel, her parents Marie and Dee Reeves and her sister Joe Ann. She is survived by her sons David, Paul and Tom, their spouses Starla, Cindy and Joy, her grandchildren Justin, Julia, Arron, and Lilly and her brother Ellis and his wife Sandy. Born in 1933, she was a proud graduate of the McKinley High School and a long-time resident of Ballwin. Carlene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, never happier than when surrounded by family. She was our rock and the glue that bound us together. Her memory will live on in the relationships she created. A memorial service has yet to be scheduled. She will be interred at Jefferson Barracks with her husband.