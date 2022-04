Germeroth, Carlene Marie Reeves

Friends and family of Carlene Marie Reeves Germeroth are invited to gather on Thursday July 1 at Schrader Funeral Home at 14960 Manchester Road in Ballwin to celebrate her life and grieve her passing on June 3, 2021. The celebration will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Carondelet Historical Society.