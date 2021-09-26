My apologies for not being in attendance. And deepest sympathies. A very gracious lady from my childhood. My Gods bless and keep you.
John Fonod
October 5, 2021
To Rose, Joe, Josephine and family. It was with a heavy heart that I learned of your Mom´s passing. I have nothing but wonderful memories, especially her spaghetti dinners before Joe took the reigns :) I´m thinking of you and just know I´m here.
Jeff Gudermuth
Friend
September 27, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I know it's a tough time for you all. I wish there was some way to take your pain away. You'll all be in my prayers. God bless!!
Donna Goeke Williams
Friend
September 26, 2021
Mom, I love and miss you so much and it has only been a week. You touched so many lives. I will miss and love you every day. See you in my dreams at Crossmont.
Josephine
Family
September 26, 2021
So much fun with her at Mama Campisis , parties, & the jewel of them all her singing Piano Man at kareoke God love her she will be so missed. See you later Carm