Carmela V. Gennaro
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Gennaro, Carmela V.

September 19, 2021. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 28, 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My apologies for not being in attendance. And deepest sympathies. A very gracious lady from my childhood. My Gods bless and keep you.
John Fonod
October 5, 2021
To Rose, Joe, Josephine and family. It was with a heavy heart that I learned of your Mom´s passing. I have nothing but wonderful memories, especially her spaghetti dinners before Joe took the reigns :) I´m thinking of you and just know I´m here.
Jeff Gudermuth
Friend
September 27, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I know it's a tough time for you all. I wish there was some way to take your pain away. You'll all be in my prayers. God bless!!
Donna Goeke Williams
Friend
September 26, 2021
Mom, I love and miss you so much and it has only been a week. You touched so many lives. I will miss and love you every day. See you in my dreams at Crossmont.
Josephine
Family
September 26, 2021
So much fun with her at Mama Campisis , parties, & the jewel of them all her singing Piano Man at kareoke God love her she will be so missed. See you later Carm
Judy Zimmer
September 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for your family Rose.
Nick Vonfeldt
September 26, 2021
