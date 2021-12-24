Menu
Carmeline G. Newell
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Newell, Carmeline G.

(nee DiFranco) passed away peacefully at her home on December 18, 2021, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of James D Newell Sr. for 64 years; loving mother of Mary (Dave) Dobkowski and James (Tricia) Newell, Jr.; cherished grandmother of David Dobkowski Jr.; Marielle, James III, Isabel, and John Newell; dear sister of Tino DiFranco and Salvatore DiFranco; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Known for her generous nature, kind disposition and selfless love, Carm was beloved by all who knew her.

The daughter of Carmen and Rose DiFranco, Carm was born and raised on the Hill in St Louis. As a happy and active child, she grew up on Macklind Avenue and attended Shaw School. Her love of life was a legacy of her father, who, during her childhood, instilled valuable life lessons, including cherishing the time you have with those you love, remaining strong and resilient in times of difficulty and always keeping your family together. Don't let petty things cause friction. These were invaluable lessons passed on by Carm's loving father.

Carm was naturally vivacious, and her greatest pleasure was bringing joy and laughter to others. One of Carm's biggest delights was entertaining her family and friends, and she worked tirelessly to perfect every detail. She especially enjoyed yearly trips to Florida with her children and grandchildren. Embracing her role as "Mamu" to her adoring grandchildren, she made sure they were endlessly reminded of her love for them, and of the joy they brought her. Daily, she prepared and packed huge Italian lunches for her family to take to the office, and often expressed her fervent love for her grandchildren through weekly cards and letters (often containing $20 to "buy some cookies or ice cream"). She encouraged her entire family and supported each and every one of their life's ambitions.

Everyone in Carm's presence felt a wonderful sense of warmth and belonging. Her light was infectious; her level of kindness and generosity was unparalleled. She was the embodiment of unconditional love, and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Those who were fortunate enough to know Carm understand why saying goodbye is so difficult.

Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, December 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 10 a.m. at Saint Ambrose Church (on The Hill), 5130 Wilson Avenue, Saint Louis, Missouri 63110. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Anselm or Saint Ambrose Parishes in remembrance of Carm. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Newell Famiglia, My heart breaks for you all! Carmen, Maria and my Momma had a bond so strong they were really more sisters then friends. I knew if my Momma was with Carmen I never worried about her. I knew they would be having a grand time no matter what they were doing! They could be living it up in Positano or just sitting having a coffee. My Momma would always tell me how much she loved Carmen I am so sorry for your loss and send big hugs to you all. Praying for you all. Love, Silvia
Silvia Viglino Sheppard
December 28, 2021
I was honored to do Carm´s hair many times when Marjo was on vacation. I loved talking to this lovely lady. She was a blessing to all. She will be missed
Sandy Frisella
December 28, 2021
Our sympathies are with all those left behind who have to struggle in her absence. As for Carm, she led a charmed life and is now in heaven. At least, we can be comforted by this fact and the many memories we shared.
Alicia and Reilly Hawkins
Family
December 27, 2021
