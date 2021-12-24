Newell, Carmeline G.

(nee DiFranco) passed away peacefully at her home on December 18, 2021, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of James D Newell Sr. for 64 years; loving mother of Mary (Dave) Dobkowski and James (Tricia) Newell, Jr.; cherished grandmother of David Dobkowski Jr.; Marielle, James III, Isabel, and John Newell; dear sister of Tino DiFranco and Salvatore DiFranco; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Known for her generous nature, kind disposition and selfless love, Carm was beloved by all who knew her.

The daughter of Carmen and Rose DiFranco, Carm was born and raised on the Hill in St Louis. As a happy and active child, she grew up on Macklind Avenue and attended Shaw School. Her love of life was a legacy of her father, who, during her childhood, instilled valuable life lessons, including cherishing the time you have with those you love, remaining strong and resilient in times of difficulty and always keeping your family together. Don't let petty things cause friction. These were invaluable lessons passed on by Carm's loving father.

Carm was naturally vivacious, and her greatest pleasure was bringing joy and laughter to others. One of Carm's biggest delights was entertaining her family and friends, and she worked tirelessly to perfect every detail. She especially enjoyed yearly trips to Florida with her children and grandchildren. Embracing her role as "Mamu" to her adoring grandchildren, she made sure they were endlessly reminded of her love for them, and of the joy they brought her. Daily, she prepared and packed huge Italian lunches for her family to take to the office, and often expressed her fervent love for her grandchildren through weekly cards and letters (often containing $20 to "buy some cookies or ice cream"). She encouraged her entire family and supported each and every one of their life's ambitions.

Everyone in Carm's presence felt a wonderful sense of warmth and belonging. Her light was infectious; her level of kindness and generosity was unparalleled. She was the embodiment of unconditional love, and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Those who were fortunate enough to know Carm understand why saying goodbye is so difficult.

Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, December 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 10 a.m. at Saint Ambrose Church (on The Hill), 5130 Wilson Avenue, Saint Louis, Missouri 63110. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Anselm or Saint Ambrose Parishes in remembrance of Carm. www.boppchapel.com