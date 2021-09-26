Menu
Carmelo Gianino
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Gianino, Carmelo

Monday, September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Delores M. Gianino (nee Duewell); cherished father of Gary (Sue) and Steve (Becky) Gianino; loving grandfather of Vicki (Ryan) Jennings, Nick (Amanda ) Gianino, Valerie (Tony) Colombo, Sarah (Richard) Weimar, Ruth, David (Amanda) and Daniel Gianino; great grandfather to 10; brother of the late Joe Gianino; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, Monday, September 27, 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Rd., Suite 240, (63119) appreciated. A Kutis South County service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
MO
Sep
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
