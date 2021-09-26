Gianino, Carmelo

Monday, September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Delores M. Gianino (nee Duewell); cherished father of Gary (Sue) and Steve (Becky) Gianino; loving grandfather of Vicki (Ryan) Jennings, Nick (Amanda ) Gianino, Valerie (Tony) Colombo, Sarah (Richard) Weimar, Ruth, David (Amanda) and Daniel Gianino; great grandfather to 10; brother of the late Joe Gianino; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, Monday, September 27, 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Rd., Suite 240, (63119) appreciated. A Kutis South County service.