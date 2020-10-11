Meyer, Carol Ann

(nee Augustine) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Ed Gawerecki; dear mother of Paul Meyer, Deborah (Larry) Reiter, Kimberly (Robert) Smith and Kathleen (Mark) Schuchardt; dear stepmother of Michelle (Kurt) Hayes and Julie (Lance) Moore; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 1. Best friend of Roseann (Bill) Klages; dear companion of Tootsie.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Monday, October 12 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE