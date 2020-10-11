Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol Ann Meyer

Meyer, Carol Ann

(nee Augustine) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Ed Gawerecki; dear mother of Paul Meyer, Deborah (Larry) Reiter, Kimberly (Robert) Smith and Kathleen (Mark) Schuchardt; dear stepmother of Michelle (Kurt) Hayes and Julie (Lance) Moore; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 1. Best friend of Roseann (Bill) Klages; dear companion of Tootsie.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church on Monday, October 12 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.