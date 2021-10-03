Menu
Carol Audrey Aston
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Aston, Carol Audrey

(nee Dependahl), passed away into the presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Carol was born December 12, 1927, to her parents, Henry W. and Elna E. Dependahl (nee Seibel). Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Preston Aston; loving mother of Rene (Mike) Thomas, Ken Jr. (Lori) and Bryan (Lisa); dearest grandma 'Deppie' of Daniel (Melanie) and Adam (Katie Vang) Sheahan, Andrea (Ryan) Kendrick, Elizabeth (Cody) Reinberg, Kenny III (Erin Stewart) and Cole (Kylie) Aston, Lauren (Stuart) Black, Kegan (Courtney) and Todd (Michael Aston-Tomback) Aston; great-grandma of Audrey and Ryder Kendrick, Eloise and Lilah Aston, and Aedan and Olivia Aston, Evelyn and Eleanor Black, Olivia and Madeline Sheahan; dear sister of the late Thelma Elizabeth O'Bryant and Henry William 'Bub' Dependahl; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Carol was married to her husband Ken for 61 years. Together they provided a loving home for their three children, Rene, Ken and Bryan. Carol was a bus driver for Parkway School District for over 30 years. She was active in her church and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. Carol enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sense of humor and spunk will be missed by all.

Services: Funeral service at Parkway United Church of Christ, 2841 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, Saturday, October 9, at 10:00 a.m. Service will be live streamed for anyone unable to attend. Please join here: http://www.Facebook.com/parkwayunitedchurchofchrist. Interment St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Missouri Veterans Home of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, October 8, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Parkway United Church of Christ
2841 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol was a loving person I enjoy her coming to the desk talking to me and making me laugh I will surely miss her.
Ann Marshall
Friend
October 7, 2021
Bryan - Deb and I wish you and your family much comfort as you celebrate the life of your mother. We hope that the experiences you created and shared with her over the years will help lessen the hurt of losing her. Mark and Deb Miller
Mark and Deborah MILLER
Friend
October 7, 2021
How sad to learn of Carol's passing. She was indeed a good friend, with her subtle sense of humor that would sometimes catch you off guard, her ready smile and her determination and independence. Being her condo neighbor led to many games of bridge, impromptu get-togethers along with some serious, and some not so serious, discussions. Carol truly enhanced my life in many ways. She definitely will be missed but she will always be loved and never forgotten.
Jane Hemer
Friend
October 5, 2021
Joy She Gave ~ Joy She Has Found. Carol was a dear neighbor and friend. She is now walking by Sight and not by Faith and I would not wish her back for anything in this world. Enjoy your mansion. Eternity awaits. Reunion is ahead. Thanking God for that blessed hope. (Titus 2:13)
Tim Finley
October 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Hundelt
October 2, 2021
Carol was one of the feistiest, most generous and loveable people I ever met. She stood by her family and friends no matter what. You always knew exactly where you stood with Carol and I loved that about her. RIP dear friend. Say Hi to Ken for me.
Sally Pires
Friend
September 30, 2021
