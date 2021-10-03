Aston, Carol Audrey

(nee Dependahl), passed away into the presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Carol was born December 12, 1927, to her parents, Henry W. and Elna E. Dependahl (nee Seibel). Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Preston Aston; loving mother of Rene (Mike) Thomas, Ken Jr. (Lori) and Bryan (Lisa); dearest grandma 'Deppie' of Daniel (Melanie) and Adam (Katie Vang) Sheahan, Andrea (Ryan) Kendrick, Elizabeth (Cody) Reinberg, Kenny III (Erin Stewart) and Cole (Kylie) Aston, Lauren (Stuart) Black, Kegan (Courtney) and Todd (Michael Aston-Tomback) Aston; great-grandma of Audrey and Ryder Kendrick, Eloise and Lilah Aston, and Aedan and Olivia Aston, Evelyn and Eleanor Black, Olivia and Madeline Sheahan; dear sister of the late Thelma Elizabeth O'Bryant and Henry William 'Bub' Dependahl; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Carol was married to her husband Ken for 61 years. Together they provided a loving home for their three children, Rene, Ken and Bryan. Carol was a bus driver for Parkway School District for over 30 years. She was active in her church and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. Carol enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sense of humor and spunk will be missed by all.

Services: Funeral service at Parkway United Church of Christ, 2841 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, Saturday, October 9, at 10:00 a.m. Service will be live streamed for anyone unable to attend. Please join here: http://www.Facebook.com/parkwayunitedchurchofchrist. Interment St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Missouri Veterans Home of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, October 8, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.