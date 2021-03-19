Menu
Carol Jo Frank
Beaumont High School

Frank, Carol Jo

Carol Jo Frank passed away suddenly on March 14. She was preceded in death by her parents, George (Whitey) and Geraldine Frank. Carol is survived by her sister, Judy Kunkel (Jack). A graduate of Beaumont High and Bowling Green State University, Carol was a physical education instructor at Conway School in Ladue for 30 years. She also had other coaching duties such as the swim team. She was a member of Norwood Hills Country Club where she was an avid golfer and bridge player. She loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, and Schnauzers and created beautiful, hand-knit sweaters. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Services: Private at this time.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
I am sorry for your loss. I saw the last name Frank and in looking closer realized that your dad was my dads cousin. My dad was Edward Frank Jr. May God bless in this difficult time
Steve Frank
March 21, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of Carol as my best friend from grade school and high school and as my maid of honor at my 1962 wedding. I want to extend my condolences to Judy and her family.
Pat Newell Smith
March 20, 2021
My deepest condolences I was her favorite waiter at Norwoodhills. She was a outstanding bridge player !! Rest easy Mrs. Frank
Michael Lomax
March 20, 2021
We were saddened to hear that Carol passed away. We knew her through golf at Norwood Hills. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Mindy and Jack Dull
March 19, 2021
From her Norwood Hills Family, we send our love and condolences.
Norwood Hills Country Club
March 19, 2021
Dear Judy, I am so sorry . Carol was a wonderful "big sister". You and Carol were so blessed to have each other all these years. You were a wonderful part of my childhood and I treasure our memories. I´m sending prayers and hugs to you and your family. Much love, Sue
Susan Liese Jackson
March 19, 2021
Dear Judy, I am so sorry to learn of the death of Caro Jo. Please accept my deepest sympathies on your loss. I remember Carol Jo and my brother, Tom, were in the same class and graduated from Baden in January 1957 and Beaumont in January l961. What a beautiful picture of her you shared with everyone. Loosing someone as special as a sister is difficult and I am hoping that memories from healthier, happier times will bring you some comfort. She is at peace.
Roger Robards
March 19, 2021
