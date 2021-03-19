Frank, Carol Jo

Carol Jo Frank passed away suddenly on March 14. She was preceded in death by her parents, George (Whitey) and Geraldine Frank. Carol is survived by her sister, Judy Kunkel (Jack). A graduate of Beaumont High and Bowling Green State University, Carol was a physical education instructor at Conway School in Ladue for 30 years. She also had other coaching duties such as the swim team. She was a member of Norwood Hills Country Club where she was an avid golfer and bridge player. She loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, and Schnauzers and created beautiful, hand-knit sweaters. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Services: Private at this time.