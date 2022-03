Hedgecoth, Carol L.

Thurs., March 24, 2022. Dearest wife of James V. Hedgecoth for 45 years; loving mother of Scott and the late Craig Procter; step-mom of James H. (Lisa) Hedgecoth and Pamela (Bill) McGee; loving grandmother of Kyle, Ryan, Tyler, Ryley, Brittney, Zach and Jamie. Services: Funeral from Kutis So. County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tue., March 29, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Mon., 4-8 p.m.