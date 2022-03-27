Menu
Carol Helm

Helm, Carol

74, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend is remembered by her matchless kindness, infectious laugh and immense love for her family.

Carol's unwavering faith in the Lord guided her through life and gives her family tremendous peace now.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Don, her beautiful children Tracy, Carlo, Stephen, Dean, Becky and Dan. She will be greeted in heaven by her son, Gregory. Her grandchildren Nicole, Amber, Chance, Dyllan, Ryan, Brandon, Raegan, Cooper and Ava, and her siblings Jack, Gayle, Jim, Tom and Bob.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to The American Heart Association.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, noon, on Monday, March 28, 2934 Marshall Ave., Maplewood, MO 63143


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
