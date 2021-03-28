Henschel, Carol Louise

(nee Mawdsley), passed away, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Henschel; dear mother of Aaron Henschel, Pamela (Tarek) Deiab and Stephen (Denise) Henschel; loving grandmother of Adam, Amir, Omar, Laura and Yusef Deiab, Tristan and Alianna Henschel; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service at Bellerive Gardens, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.