Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Louise Henschel
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Henschel, Carol Louise

(nee Mawdsley), passed away, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Henschel; dear mother of Aaron Henschel, Pamela (Tarek) Deiab and Stephen (Denise) Henschel; loving grandmother of Adam, Amir, Omar, Laura and Yusef Deiab, Tristan and Alianna Henschel; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service at Bellerive Gardens, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I’m so sorry gory our loss. I remember Carol Louise from many years ago. Ed was my mom’s first cousin. Your grandmother Rowena was always my favorite (great) aunt. Such fond memories of your mom. Such a sweet lady. Cindi (Weinberg) Guller
Cindi (Weinberg) Guller
Family
March 30, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Carol´s passing. She was such a delightful neighbor. She enjoyed water Aerobics, and will be missed by all.
Marcia Wilson
March 29, 2021
Carol, you and Ed are together again. You showed what a loving and caring person you are while Ed was going thru dialysis. Rest in peace, you deserve it
Diane Vancil
March 29, 2021
There is a reason Heaven is an eternal paradise. Carol with her entrance to the Pearly Gates assures us all Heaven is exactly what it is meant to be. God Bless you Henschel Family and friends. We are all better to have been close to her.
Rob Signaigo
Friend
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results