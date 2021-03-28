We extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family on your moms passing. We have enjoyed being her neighbor and watching her tend the yard while accompanied by her dogs. We will miss her friendly waves and smiling face. She was a lovely lady and will be missed by the neighbors.
Gregg Roby
March 29, 2021
Will very much miss not seeing Carol and our random conversations about animals or politics when we would meet while walking our dog. Her and Bob were my neighbors for 40+ years. She was a great lady and Linda and I will miss her very much. Our love and condolences to the family.