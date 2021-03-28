Menu
Carol Jean Klug
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Klug, Carol Jean

(nee Zieger) Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 29, 5-8 p.m. with funeral service on Tuesday at 11a.m. Int. Valhalla Cem.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family on your moms passing. We have enjoyed being her neighbor and watching her tend the yard while accompanied by her dogs. We will miss her friendly waves and smiling face. She was a lovely lady and will be missed by the neighbors.
Gregg Roby
March 29, 2021
Will very much miss not seeing Carol and our random conversations about animals or politics when we would meet while walking our dog. Her and Bob were my neighbors for 40+ years. She was a great lady and Linda and I will miss her very much. Our love and condolences to the family.
Craig Breckenridge
March 29, 2021
