Carol Knopfel
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
Saint Charles, MO

Knopfel, Carol

83, died on June 24, 2021. Cherished wife of Larry Knopfel for 64 years; loving mother of David (Grace) Knopfel, Rochelle (George) Wilson; treasured grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 14 and was a dear sister, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304, Visitation immediately following services until 8 p.m. interment at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral
4:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Saint Charles, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We extend our sincerest sympathy to you and your family. May the peace and comfort of Our Lord be with you.
Hatold and Carole Adams
Work
June 28, 2021
