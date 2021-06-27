Knopfel, Carol

83, died on June 24, 2021. Cherished wife of Larry Knopfel for 64 years; loving mother of David (Grace) Knopfel, Rochelle (George) Wilson; treasured grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 14 and was a dear sister, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304, Visitation immediately following services until 8 p.m. interment at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com