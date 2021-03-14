Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol W. McMullin
ABOUT
Ladue Horton Watkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

McMullin, Carol W.

Carol McMullin, age 62, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Flagstaff Medical Center. She and her husband, Steve Weekley, had become recent residents of Flagstaff.

Carol was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Horton Watkins-Ladue High School and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for Undergraduate, Graduate and Medical schools. She pursued her residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. After finishing her residency, she remained in Phoenix, serving as Chief of Staff for a Cigna Clinic staff model HMO, a clinical caregiver in geriatrics for Arizona Medical Clinic and EverCare. She was a Senior Medical Director for UnitedHealth Group; Optum Complex Care Management and most recently served as a Medical Director for Aetna - Federal Employee Health Benefit Plan, AKA Aetna/CVS Health. During her years of practice in internal medicine and geriatric practice, she served as a United Healthcare culture ambassador liaison to internal partners, and was Chair of the Quality of Care Committee.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, her two younger brothers and their families, and her many, many friends both near and far in these 50 states.

Services: A Celebration of Life gathering will be given in her honor and memory in the Fall.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I knew Carol when we were both in grad school in Phoenix - she medicine - mine law at ASU. We were friends - often getting together in a group for dinner or other events in our lives. I was in her wedding party for her first marriage in St. Louis. Carol made the world a better place with her great smile, her sense of humor, her laugh. I'm thankful she was in my life for too short of a time as a good friend. She will not be forgotten, as she made a difference in my life. Thanks for this opportunity, as the memories of her are worthy of recalling. Thanks for everything, Carol - I miss you!
Kory Nelson
March 9, 2022
Carol was a good friend of mine while I lived in the Phoenix area; I traveled to St. Louis to be a part of the wedding party in her first wedding to Renato Lutz. Carol had a very bubbly personality, quick with a joke and great laughter. We often compared notes of what it was like being in graduate school - hers medicine, mine law. She referred to her instruments as "scopies" with a smile and a laugh... A bright positive light she brought to everyone, and I was very lucky to have her in my life as a good friend - even if it was too short. Her great laugh and smile will always stay with me.
Kory Nelson
April 19, 2021
My sister, my confidante and my friend, I find days hard to get through, knowing you aren't here. I find myself picking up the phone to call you. My heart breaks that you are no longer with us, but my belief assures me that you are always with me... in my heart and in my mind... always, my dearest friend.
Brochin Linda
March 31, 2021
I first met Carol in 1981 when we were starting Med School at Mizzou. She was always very outgoing, fun, and knew how to make the best of a terrible experience. We became roommates Junior year and managed to live through surgery rotation just barely. After Med School we stayed in touch and went to medical conventions in New Orleans, San Diego, and San Francisco. Carol always sent me postcards from her world travel and stayed in touch. She flew to LA for my 60th birthday when I thought my life was perfect and I was on the top of the world. She came again to LA 3 months later when my only child, Christopher, died in a freak accident right before his 21st birthday. I will always love you my loyal friend.
Kathy Fogarty
Friend
March 23, 2021
We'll surely miss you, our dear friend. May you rest in peace in the arms of our Creator. Your commitment to our children's ministry is priceless. Thank you for your deep love for them. We'll always how when the airline lost your luggage for our 10 day medical mission, you never complain and went on with your sense of humor. You are lived!!!!
Joel and Virginia Jacobson
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Carol´s family and close friends. We had many fun times on Jaccard Lane, I´ll never forget that ferret that would chase her mom around the kitchen, and had always hoped to see Carol again.
Kathleen Young
March 15, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Carol´s passing / I have such fond memories of Us growing up and she was the Big sister to me all through school. We loved you dear cousin, always & forever- Camille, Jeanne, Richard and The Cameron-Piper Families
Camille Cameron Piper
March 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results