McMullin, Carol W.

Carol McMullin, age 62, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Flagstaff Medical Center. She and her husband, Steve Weekley, had become recent residents of Flagstaff.

Carol was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Horton Watkins-Ladue High School and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for Undergraduate, Graduate and Medical schools. She pursued her residency at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. After finishing her residency, she remained in Phoenix, serving as Chief of Staff for a Cigna Clinic staff model HMO, a clinical caregiver in geriatrics for Arizona Medical Clinic and EverCare. She was a Senior Medical Director for UnitedHealth Group; Optum Complex Care Management and most recently served as a Medical Director for Aetna - Federal Employee Health Benefit Plan, AKA Aetna/CVS Health. During her years of practice in internal medicine and geriatric practice, she served as a United Healthcare culture ambassador liaison to internal partners, and was Chair of the Quality of Care Committee.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, her two younger brothers and their families, and her many, many friends both near and far in these 50 states.

Services: A Celebration of Life gathering will be given in her honor and memory in the Fall.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.