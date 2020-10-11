Spann, Carol 'Tad' Metcalfe

passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C. Wayne Spann, in 2003, her former husband, John J. Hamilton, Jr. in 1998, and her sister, Sarah Metcalfe Talpey. She is survived by her sons, John J. Hamilton, III (Carol) and Peter (Karen Koman) and her daughter, Carol Hamilton Matt (Fred).

Tad took special interest in and joy from her grandchildren Jack, William, and Lauren, Jake, Oliver, and Katherine, and Talpey, Caroline, and Cullen. She is also survived by her dear brother, Walter L. Metcalfe, Jr. (Cynthia).

She attended John Burroughs School, Smith College, and Washington University, graduating in 1955. She served as a board member or volunteer for numerous organizations, including the Children's Art Bazaar, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Repertory Theater of St. Louis, John Burroughs School, and Artis-Naples of Naples, Florida.

Tad had boundless curiosity and love for her family. She relished a life of far-flung and adventurous travels with one or more family members throughout the United States, Europe and Asia during which she soaked up local culture particularly the fine arts, opera and literature. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially on horseback, at her cherished Canebrake Farm, and socializing with her many close friends in both St.Louis and Naples.

Services: The family conducted a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life on October 9, 2020. Those wishing to honor her may contribute to John Burroughs School or Artis-Naples.

