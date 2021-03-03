Menu
Carol Jean Pohlman

Pohlman (nee Helmsing), Carol Jean

Carol J. Pohlman (nee Helmsing), of St. Louis, MO, and formerly of Naples, FL, died Sunday, February 28th, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late David S. Pohlman; dearest mother of Julie (Jeff) Steuber and Jackie (Tony) Lombardi; loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Jessica, Max, Sophia, Joel and Milo; dear sister of Jeanette (the late Jack) Gerfen, Ed (Susan) Helmsing and Steve (Tina) Helmsing; cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Carol attended Bishop DuBourg High School in St. Louis. She enjoyed skeet shooting, fishing, shopping and golf. She spent many years working at the family company, R.L. Pohlman Co.

She was an avid golfer and was a member of Whitmoor Country Club in St. Charles, Missouri and Pelican Marsh Country Club in Naples, Florida. She was a great friend, a devoted wife, loving mother & grandmother and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following:

Alzheimer's Association. https:/act.alz.org

Evelyn's House Hospice. https://https://www.bjchospice.org/Evelyns-House

Services: A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned at a later date. If you wish to be included, please email us at [email protected]


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers of peace for you and your family.
Don & Jamie Duy
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your family´s loss. She was a beautiful soul.
Christine Burri
March 5, 2021
Our beloved friend! Our memories will live on and on. She will be missed! Our condolences to her family, and friends. She will live in our hearts forever! Love you, Carol!
Charlotte & Richard Norton
March 4, 2021
So glad she was a part of my life.
Nancy Lockwood
March 4, 2021
