Pohlman (nee Helmsing), Carol Jean

Carol J. Pohlman (nee Helmsing), of St. Louis, MO, and formerly of Naples, FL, died Sunday, February 28th, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late David S. Pohlman; dearest mother of Julie (Jeff) Steuber and Jackie (Tony) Lombardi; loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Jessica, Max, Sophia, Joel and Milo; dear sister of Jeanette (the late Jack) Gerfen, Ed (Susan) Helmsing and Steve (Tina) Helmsing; cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Carol attended Bishop DuBourg High School in St. Louis. She enjoyed skeet shooting, fishing, shopping and golf. She spent many years working at the family company, R.L. Pohlman Co.

She was an avid golfer and was a member of Whitmoor Country Club in St. Charles, Missouri and Pelican Marsh Country Club in Naples, Florida. She was a great friend, a devoted wife, loving mother & grandmother and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following:

Alzheimer's Association. https:/act.alz.org

Evelyn's House Hospice. https://https://www.bjchospice.org/Evelyns-House

Services: A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned at a later date. If you wish to be included, please email us at [email protected]