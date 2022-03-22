Rosenbaum, Carol Letwin

April 9, 1939-March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Fred J. Rosenbaum, dear mother of Ellen Rosenbaum (Uwe Kraft) and Gail Doeff (Erik), cherished grandmother of Nina and Lauren Doeff, dear friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, March 23rd, 11:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream information.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Washington University Hillel's Fred J. Rosenbaum Memorial Fund or the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

