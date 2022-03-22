Menu
Carol Letwin Rosenbaum
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Rosenbaum, Carol Letwin

April 9, 1939-March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Fred J. Rosenbaum, dear mother of Ellen Rosenbaum (Uwe Kraft) and Gail Doeff (Erik), cherished grandmother of Nina and Lauren Doeff, dear friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, March 23rd, 11:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream information.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Washington University Hillel's Fred J. Rosenbaum Memorial Fund or the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
