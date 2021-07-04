Menu
Carol Ann Sadlo
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Sadlo, Carol Ann

(nee Raftery), 65, loving wife, mother, grandmother and

Crestwood resident, died of pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Greg, and their two children, Kristin (Jim) Devoto and Mike Sadlo; granddaughters Abbie and Noelle; mother, June Raftery; brothers Mike, Greg, Tim, William, Dan; and sister Patti.

She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Raftery.

The family would like to thank Siteman Cancer Center and Evelyn's House for the kindness and loving care.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 10, 1:00 p.m. until memorial service at 3:00 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
10
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
2 Entries
Carol was my very first friend at IWA! We loved to shop, do sleepovers, and just hang out together! She was always so kind to me! She will be missed by many! Greg, you and your family are in my prayers- so very sorry for your loss!
MaryAnn Patane Schreiber
Friend
July 7, 2021
Greg, My heart is heavy learning the news of Carol´s passing. I´m sending you, and your children, my heartfelt sympathy´s. I will always treasure the memories of Carol, from our days shared at IWA. She was special on so any levels. Much love to you... Gina Lee Borchert
Gina Lee Borchert
July 5, 2021
