Sadlo, Carol Ann

(nee Raftery), 65, loving wife, mother, grandmother and

Crestwood resident, died of pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Greg, and their two children, Kristin (Jim) Devoto and Mike Sadlo; granddaughters Abbie and Noelle; mother, June Raftery; brothers Mike, Greg, Tim, William, Dan; and sister Patti.

She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Raftery.

The family would like to thank Siteman Cancer Center and Evelyn's House for the kindness and loving care.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 10, 1:00 p.m. until memorial service at 3:00 p.m.