Carol Ann Sanchez
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM

Sanchez, Carol Ann

died in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born in Oil Springs, Kentucky on October 4, 1931. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jose M. Sanchez and by her children, Manuel (Susan Carroll), Maria, Leonora (Brian Rees), And Rodrigo, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her loving daughter Clara.

She graduated from Lindenwood College and had a Masters in Social Work from Saint Louis University. She worked in the Saint Louis Public Schools as a social worker and was well liked by many students she helped. Her love for animals was very special, as was her welcoming people into her family. Carol loved and cared for people unconditionally and always put their happiness first. She was a beautiful and wonderful wife, mother and human being, and her family and friends have many happy memories of her. She was well loved and she will be missed. Family and friends will meet at the Rosario Chapel for a graveside service on Monday December 20 2021 at 11:00am.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rosario Chapel
NM
Dear Joe, Leonora, Maria, Rod and Manuel, I am so sorry to hear this. As your next-door neighbor for six years in the 1980s, I got to appreciate what an unfailingly kind and cheerful woman you have lost. She will always occupy a soft spot in my heart.
Paul Wagman
Friend
January 1, 2022
