Sanchez, Carol Ann

died in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born in Oil Springs, Kentucky on October 4, 1931. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jose M. Sanchez and by her children, Manuel (Susan Carroll), Maria, Leonora (Brian Rees), And Rodrigo, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her loving daughter Clara.

She graduated from Lindenwood College and had a Masters in Social Work from Saint Louis University. She worked in the Saint Louis Public Schools as a social worker and was well liked by many students she helped. Her love for animals was very special, as was her welcoming people into her family. Carol loved and cared for people unconditionally and always put their happiness first. She was a beautiful and wonderful wife, mother and human being, and her family and friends have many happy memories of her. She was well loved and she will be missed. Family and friends will meet at the Rosario Chapel for a graveside service on Monday December 20 2021 at 11:00am.