Simon, Carol Marie

(1/18/1939 - 9/16/2021)

Carol is loved and remembered for her vibrant spirit, infectious laugh, positive attitude and outgoing nature. Dutifully served as Sr. Joseph Therese for over 30 + yrs with the Srs of St. Joseph and continued as caregiver to several families as a layperson. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Marilyn & family; her brother John & family as well as her many dear relatives and friends.

Services: For Mass & Celebration of Life details, please visit: www.kutisfuneralhomes.com