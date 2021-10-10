Menu
Carol Marie Simon
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Simon, Carol Marie

(1/18/1939 - 9/16/2021)

Carol is loved and remembered for her vibrant spirit, infectious laugh, positive attitude and outgoing nature. Dutifully served as Sr. Joseph Therese for over 30 + yrs with the Srs of St. Joseph and continued as caregiver to several families as a layperson. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Marilyn & family; her brother John & family as well as her many dear relatives and friends.

Services: For Mass & Celebration of Life details, please visit: www.kutisfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
