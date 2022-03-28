Smith, Carol A.

(nee Graff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of Robert L. Smith; dear mother of Kati (Ashley) Haliday and Tim Smith; grandmother of Carley, Isaac, Landon, and Jagger; sister of Jim (the late Karen), Bill (Pris), Rick (the late David), Mike (Dee), and the late Tom Graff; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation Wed., Mar 30, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church 3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights). Memorial contributions may be given to Parkinson's Foundation. For additional information www.colliersfuneralhome.com