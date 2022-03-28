Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol A. Smith
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
Send Flowers

Smith, Carol A.

(nee Graff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of Robert L. Smith; dear mother of Kati (Ashley) Haliday and Tim Smith; grandmother of Carley, Isaac, Landon, and Jagger; sister of Jim (the late Karen), Bill (Pris), Rick (the late David), Mike (Dee), and the late Tom Graff; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation Wed., Mar 30, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church 3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights). Memorial contributions may be given to Parkinson's Foundation. For additional information www.colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln, Maryland Heights, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.