Carol was a good friend. I knew her through her interest in archaeology. She was a devoted member of the Mound City Archaeological Society and Missouri Archaeological Society and she actively supported their projects. She attended many local and state meetings and participated in excavations. I believe she received an award of recognition for her support of the Missouri Archaeological Society. I have life-time memories of trips we were both on to Mexico and Egypt, led by her side kick at the time, Ettus Hiatt. We saw interesting things and had loads of fun. She had a great sense of humor. I will miss her.

Alan Banks Friend March 2, 2021