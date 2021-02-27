Menu
Carol Ann Stephenson

Stephenson, Carol Ann

Carol Stephenson (nee Tranter) died February 26, 2021 after giving Alzheimer's a spirited run for it's money. Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, George W Stephenson Jr; daughters Carol Wray (nee Stephenson), Mary Wallace (nee Stephenson) and Margaret Stephenson; son-in-laws Ricardo Wray and Mike Wallace; daughter-in-law Penny Malina; and grandchildren Viola Wray and Martin Wray. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a date in the future. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be donated to PROUD (https://www.proud-ferguson.org/) or Memory Care Home Solutions (https://memorycarehs.org/).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
We are so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. Please let us know when a memorial service will be held. 314.614.0221
Earl & Gail Albers
March 3, 2021
Carol was a good friend. I knew her through her interest in archaeology. She was a devoted member of the Mound City Archaeological Society and Missouri Archaeological Society and she actively supported their projects. She attended many local and state meetings and participated in excavations. I believe she received an award of recognition for her support of the Missouri Archaeological Society. I have life-time memories of trips we were both on to Mexico and Egypt, led by her side kick at the time, Ettus Hiatt. We saw interesting things and had loads of fun. She had a great sense of humor. I will miss her.
Alan Banks
Friend
March 2, 2021
Catherine Stephenson Ronzo
February 27, 2021
I love the photo of her; she was a lively lass, lots of fun and laughter, lots of love for her kids, grandkids, and extended family. Love to you all, Beth
beth wray
February 27, 2021
