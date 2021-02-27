Stephenson, Carol Ann
Carol Stephenson (nee Tranter) died February 26, 2021 after giving Alzheimer's a spirited run for it's money. Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, George W Stephenson Jr; daughters Carol Wray (nee Stephenson), Mary Wallace (nee Stephenson) and Margaret Stephenson; son-in-laws Ricardo Wray and Mike Wallace; daughter-in-law Penny Malina; and grandchildren Viola Wray and Martin Wray. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a date in the future. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be donated to PROUD (https://www.proud-ferguson.org/) or Memory Care Home Solutions (https://memorycarehs.org/).