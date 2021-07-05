Menu
Carol Ruth Williams
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021

Williams, Carol Ruth

Carol Ruth Williams (nee

Crenshaw) passed on June 19, 2021. She was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on November 5, 1963 of parents Drs. Floyd and Shirley Crenshaw. Carol is survived by her mother, Shirley Crenshaw (nee Rector), her husband, Eric Williams, and eight step children (Rebeccah, Kevin, Erica, Dylan, DeMarvia, Taylor, Zaydn, and Earl). She is also survived by her aunt, Karen McCrae (nee Rector), three cousins, and former husband, Jeff Hoyt. She was preceded in death by her father and her brothers, Eric Dale and James Lee. Carol graduated from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, MO. She received an AB in Religion and Theatre from William Jewell College in Liberty, MO that included studies at Regents Park College at Oxford University in England. She received an M.A.T in Education from Webster University and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D) from Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville. Carol's teaching career included Winfield MO High School, Wydown Middle School Clayton, college teaching at SIUE and Webster University. She took early retirement to pursue postgraduate studies in Library Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Her creative genius and humor inspired students, family, and friends to reach new heights of critical thinking, achieve joy in learning, and see possibilities in all pursuits. An advocate for justice and equality, she demonstrated by timeless example the inclusion of all students in pursuing excellence. Memorials may be made in her honor to Dayspring Baptist Church, Town and Country, MO., the Humane Society of MO., or the Dr. Carol Crenshaw Williams Scholarship Fund of William Jewell College-Liberty MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2021.
For ever in my heart
Jeff Hoyt
August 1, 2021
I really enjoyed getting to know Carol (virtually) through our Cultural Heritage class as a part of the MLIS program at Mizzou. Carol´s warmth carried across in our online discussions. I appreciated and really enjoyed her contributions to our collective learning. Clearly she touched so many lives and was a life-long learner. I will carry her with me. Sending prayers for the family and celebrating her beautiful life with each of you.
Kellie Willis
School
July 10, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go with you all.
Classmate
School
July 7, 2021
Your SDP Family
July 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss Eric. I will always cherish my memories of Carol. We were in Vienna together and working with her in the global leadership academy was one of the highlights of my tenure at Webster. My prayers are with you and your family. Rest In Peace Carol.
Marti Steed
Work
July 6, 2021
so sorry for your loss cos love you prayers for your family....
DONALD JENNINGS AND TAMRA MCGUIRE
Family
July 5, 2021
I small uncertain how I came to know Eric and then you. My deepest condolences on your loss from this Earth, but I guess the Heavens were needing you more. Rest in peace.
Alexis Allinson
Other
July 5, 2021
Eric Williams I am sorry for your loss. Even though I didn´t know Carol, it seems she was a very educated and loving woman. You were truly blessed Sir. Many condolences my friend and may God give you peace.
Joshua Kennedy
Friend
July 5, 2021
Rest easy my sweet Love... we will be together again.
Eric Williams
Family
July 5, 2021
