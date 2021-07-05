Williams, Carol Ruth

Carol Ruth Williams (nee

Crenshaw) passed on June 19, 2021. She was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on November 5, 1963 of parents Drs. Floyd and Shirley Crenshaw. Carol is survived by her mother, Shirley Crenshaw (nee Rector), her husband, Eric Williams, and eight step children (Rebeccah, Kevin, Erica, Dylan, DeMarvia, Taylor, Zaydn, and Earl). She is also survived by her aunt, Karen McCrae (nee Rector), three cousins, and former husband, Jeff Hoyt. She was preceded in death by her father and her brothers, Eric Dale and James Lee. Carol graduated from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, MO. She received an AB in Religion and Theatre from William Jewell College in Liberty, MO that included studies at Regents Park College at Oxford University in England. She received an M.A.T in Education from Webster University and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D) from Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville. Carol's teaching career included Winfield MO High School, Wydown Middle School Clayton, college teaching at SIUE and Webster University. She took early retirement to pursue postgraduate studies in Library Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Her creative genius and humor inspired students, family, and friends to reach new heights of critical thinking, achieve joy in learning, and see possibilities in all pursuits. An advocate for justice and equality, she demonstrated by timeless example the inclusion of all students in pursuing excellence. Memorials may be made in her honor to Dayspring Baptist Church, Town and Country, MO., the Humane Society of MO., or the Dr. Carol Crenshaw Williams Scholarship Fund of William Jewell College-Liberty MO.