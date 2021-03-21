Young, Carol Ann

(nee Arft) Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Beloved wife for 62 years of John "Jack" Young; loving mother of Joseph (Pamela), John, Suzanne (Tim), Karen (Tim), Mary Ann (Wayne), and Kathleen (Mike); dear grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of Daryl (Barbara) Hoefer, Donna James and the late Marlene Kuenz; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Carol was affectionately known as 'Bow-Wow' Arft and enjoyed spending time with her family. She made the best chocolate chip cookies and was the greatest mother ever.

Services: Visitation at St. John Paul II School Campus (formerly St. Dominic Savio, 7748 MacKenzie Rd., 63123) Tuesday, March 23, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choice appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.