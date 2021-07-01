Crowell, Carole Ann Weiner

1948-2021, was a vivacious and energetic mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 27, 2021 at age 73. Our sadness at this unexpected loss is profound.

Carole was born to Robert Thomas Weiner and Geraldine Young Wallace on February 22, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Harold L. Richards High School in 1966 and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Health at Wheaton College in 1970. She steadily worked towards and earned a Masters in Physical Education in 2003 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and retired from Parkway School District in 2011.

Carole married David Bruce Crowell in 1972, and they shared five children together: Jennifer Sue Curtis, Kristen Elizabeth Crowell, David Lee Crowell, Mark Thomas Crowell, and Elizabeth Kate Winter. Her grandchildren were the light of her life: Andrew, Kaylie, Ethan, Isaac, Emilia, Gianna, Deacon, Julian, Lillian, Zane, and Emina.

Carole cherished and supported her family and friends. She was the life of the party and loved to dance, travel, play tennis and pickleball, and shop at garage sales and thrift stores. Carole invested in the lives of many and lived out her faith and belief in God.

Services: The wake is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2nd, 2021, at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home located at 12444 Olive Blvd in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Journey West County located at 625 Meramec Station Rd. in Manchester, Missouri.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com