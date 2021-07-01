Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carole Ann Crowell
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Crowell, Carole Ann Weiner

1948-2021, was a vivacious and energetic mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 27, 2021 at age 73. Our sadness at this unexpected loss is profound.

Carole was born to Robert Thomas Weiner and Geraldine Young Wallace on February 22, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Harold L. Richards High School in 1966 and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Health at Wheaton College in 1970. She steadily worked towards and earned a Masters in Physical Education in 2003 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and retired from Parkway School District in 2011.

Carole married David Bruce Crowell in 1972, and they shared five children together: Jennifer Sue Curtis, Kristen Elizabeth Crowell, David Lee Crowell, Mark Thomas Crowell, and Elizabeth Kate Winter. Her grandchildren were the light of her life: Andrew, Kaylie, Ethan, Isaac, Emilia, Gianna, Deacon, Julian, Lillian, Zane, and Emina.

Carole cherished and supported her family and friends. She was the life of the party and loved to dance, travel, play tennis and pickleball, and shop at garage sales and thrift stores. Carole invested in the lives of many and lived out her faith and belief in God.

Services: The wake is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2nd, 2021, at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home located at 12444 Olive Blvd in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Journey West County located at 625 Meramec Station Rd. in Manchester, Missouri.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Wake
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Journey West County
625 Meramec Station Rd, Manchester, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
I just heard of your tremendous loss. Wishing your family peace and healing. Your mother sure lived life to the fullest!
Lori Holcomb
December 2, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I was at Wheaton for two years and Carol and I used to work out in gymnastics together. She was a fun lovely person. My deepest condolences.
Steve Glassman
Friend
July 21, 2021
David, I am so sorry we couldn't be with you at this difficult time for you and your family (baby-sitting our grand kids in CO). Your mom was so dedicated to you, your bothers and sisters - and the Crowell grandchildren. And always so happy! This world needs more Moms like Carole. Peace and Love
Dan Mullen
Friend
July 13, 2021
We were so sad to learn of your mother's death and so very sorry for your loss. We were out of town but want to express our sympathy to each and every one of you. Your mom was always wearing a smile and I always enjoyed seeing her. I know your wonderful memories of her will help heal your very broken hearts. Jeri Stine
Jeri Stine
July 7, 2021
My condolences to Carole's precious family. I know she will be missed so much. She was the sweetest little Energizer bunny! Your momma was always the life of a party! Loved her smile and laugh. She never met a stranger! Loved to hang out with her at dances...she knew how to have fun! Met her several years ago at Grace Church. We were in a singles group together and shared a lot of fun times together. Float trips with our littles! Volleyball nights. I know she's planning activities in heaven now. May your sweet memories sustain you through your grief and bring a smile to your heart forever.
Jamie Baumgarth
Friend
July 6, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Carole´s family & all who cherished her friendship. We became friends when we shared an apartment in Quito in the early 70´s. Rest in peace, dear friend.
Carol Snell
Friend
July 4, 2021
What an incredible person she was with such heart, lived her life passionately, shining her bright light, always willing to help. I regret that I only knew her for about 8 months, she was such a delight and I will miss her dearly, my heartfelt sympathy to her family.
Donna Klebolt
Friend
July 3, 2021
We need more people like Carole. She was a blessing to all around her. The phrase that comes to mind is: "Well done, thou good and faithful servant".
Marilyn François
July 3, 2021
I am so saddened by this news. Carole was always fun to chat with in the halls of PCMS and at South High. I am praying for her friends and family who I´m sure will miss her terribly.
Bay
Work
July 2, 2021
Carole - - The unbearable part of the unexpected was not being able to say goodbye! You inspired us all through your commitment, drive, enthusiasm, dedication and passion to live life to the fullest! Those we care about live on in us through our memories and their character. Your were a special person! Tears are being shed even though we know you are in a better place! Please do not forget me because I will certainly not forget you! I can only hope and pray that our paths will somehow cross again!!!

Rest in Peace My Friend,
Herb
Herb Weaver
Friend
July 2, 2021
Carole and I always celebrated our close birthdays, loved to go to movies, talk about our kids and grandkids and share what a fantastic God we love and serve. I loved keeping up with her travels and adventures and prayed with her about difficulties that life handed out. I am so grateful for our long friendship and will miss her greatly. I am praying for each of the family.
Gayle Wilkinson
Friend
July 1, 2021
Carole you will be missed at the golf course may the memories comfort all the family and friends in this time
LEE TUCKER
July 1, 2021
RIP, my dear friend! You will be missed!
Ron/Jane Daluga
Friend
July 1, 2021
It was my honor to have worked alongside Carole at Parkway Central Middle School. I admired her energy, love of family and outspoken personality. She will be missed by many!
Luisa Greenlaw
Work
July 1, 2021
Carol we will miss you on the golf course and club house
Kay Jones
June 30, 2021
Carole: I'll miss you on the dance floor.
Art Delhougne
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results