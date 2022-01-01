Hogan (nee Noel), Carole

Beloved husband of 56 years to the late William N. Hogan; loving mother of Kerry (Michael Hart) Hogan and Jeffrey (Cindy) Hogan; dearest grandmother of Morgan (Kevin) Hesse , Joseph Stuckstede, Brendan, Mallory and Ryan; dear sister of the late Janet (Frank) Di Leonardo; dear sister in law of Edward (Joan) Hogan, Nicholas (Jean) Hogan, Dottie (Jerry) Eidson and the late Terrence (surviving Eileen) Hogan; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A Life Celebration will be held at a later date.