Carolee Plock Rowley
Roosevelt High School
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Rowley, Carolee Plock

Chesterfield: Died May 30, 2021 at the age of 77. Carolee was a vibrant, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a cherished friend to many. Carolee is survived by her husband, Eric; her son Michael (Darla) Rowley of Royal Oak, MI; her daughter Karen (James) Nesbitt of Pittsburgh, PA, and her beloved grandchildren Max Rowley and Anna Nesbitt.

Services: A memorial service celebrating Carolee's life will be held Saturday, June 26 at 4:00 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We shared so many great times with Carolee and Eric. From wine tasting to dining out to our winery tour on the west coast. Those memories will stay with us forever. Carolee's smile, her laugh, her friendly demeanor all earned her a very special place in our lives. If not for Carolee, Jean would not have joined New Neighbors and we would have missed out on endless good times and good friends.
Art and Jean Smith
Friend
June 26, 2021
Eric, as we have already conveyed, Sue and I are extremely sorry for you and your families loss. From the first time I met her I knew you were meant for each other when she first came to Rochester to visit your parents. She became such a part of the Rowley family it seemed that she was born into it.
Tim Graves
Friend
June 22, 2021
Condolences to you, Eric and Family! May your memories never fade and help get you through the hard times! Cheers to Carolee!
Luanne Repaso
Friend
June 19, 2021
Over the last 12 years, Carolee and Eric have become dear friends. There are no words to express how much we will miss Carolee. She was truly one of the sweetest, kindest people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Eric, our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Cynthia and Kevin
Cynthia Bosotin
Friend
June 18, 2021
My most sincere condolences to Eric and family. I have had the pleasure of doing Carol Lee's hair for so many years! We became friends and we knew so much about each other's family.. she loved her family so much and always looked forward to visiting with a fresh haircut! You will be greatly missed!!! Love you, PatStewart
Pat Stewart
Friend
June 15, 2021
Deepest sympathies to Eric & the entire Family. A very special lady is gone, but Carolee´s inner light was radiant & will shine on. Former NNLC Friend, Joanne Jennings
Joanne Jennings
Friend
June 14, 2021
My most deepest condoléances to the family
Cécile Forest
Friend
June 12, 2021
The delightful memories of Carolee bring a smile. She was always a very special friend and I will always treasure that friendship. My sincere condolences to Eric and their family. Fondly, Nancy
Nancy Truby
Friend
June 12, 2021
Carolee's great smiles & kindness will always be remembered with fondness from my St. Louis NNLC
days. Sincere condolences to Eric & family . Fondly, Judy
Judy Schaffer
Friend
June 12, 2021
Eric and Family, our deepest sympathies on the passing of Carolee. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Don and Sharon Kingston
Don Kingston
Friend
June 11, 2021
Condolences to Eric & family..so sorry to hear of the loss of Carolee she was a very special person and will be greatly missed ..prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Linda Gutenkunst
Friend
June 11, 2021
Michael and family, she will always be with you
Kelly Bush
Friend
June 10, 2021
Eric, so very sorry for the loss of your beloved wife Carolee! All my condolences to you & your family!!
Michael Tartaglia
Friend
June 10, 2021
