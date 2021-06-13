Rowley, Carolee Plock

Chesterfield: Died May 30, 2021 at the age of 77. Carolee was a vibrant, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a cherished friend to many. Carolee is survived by her husband, Eric; her son Michael (Darla) Rowley of Royal Oak, MI; her daughter Karen (James) Nesbitt of Pittsburgh, PA, and her beloved grandchildren Max Rowley and Anna Nesbitt.

Services: A memorial service celebrating Carolee's life will be held Saturday, June 26 at 4:00 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO.