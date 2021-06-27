She was one grand lady - funny, smart, gifted...and very talented. I feel privileged to have been her colleague with the program in Parkway. What a great boss, leader and advocate. She will be missed and hard to replace.
Don Gawlik
Coworker
August 4, 2021
I feel fortunate to have known Carolyn for four decades as a collegue in gifted education and a friend. I always admired her passion for children and her devotion to family and friends. Whether a youth or adult, you always felt special, admired and encouraged when in her company. She believed in expressing her feelings, and her personal notes following visits and on special occasions were lovingly written and touchingly sincere. Carolyn was an inspiration, living life with joy, honesty and conviction. She wanted to make a difference in this world and she did just that through her scholarship, teaching, writing and outreach to others. She will be missed.
Linda Smith
Friend
July 5, 2021
I was a long-time friend of Carolyn. I first met her when the Cooper family moved to South Killingly when Pastor Robert Cooper became the minister at the South Killingly Congregational church. She was a KHS class of 1959 classmate and like her brothers Linc and Dud, she was a good friend. Rest in peace, sister. We'll meet again on the other side.
Richard Law
Friend
July 4, 2021
Dear Lincoln and Susan,
I was saddened to learn of Carolyn's passing. I hope your fondest memories of her will bring you solace and ease your grief.
Linda Duggins McAuliffe
School
July 3, 2021
Carolyn had a strong singing voice and an appreciation for well-performed music. Our family knew her when we were all growing up, and she sometimes took part in the South Killingly Hoopla productions her mother lovingly presented. Carolyn was the picture of integrity, intelligent caring and a great story-teller, remembering times when she and Link would become speechless with laughter and how contagious that joy was. She remains in my memory as a woman who knew who she was and shared her best with all of us. Condolences to the Cooper family and to all others who knew and loved her.
Claudia Terwilliger (Allen now)
Friend
July 2, 2021
Carolyn and I enjoyed a great friendship as well as a professional relationship as coworkers in the instructional services dept, of Parkway. I had tremendous respect for her in her work, knowledge and drive. I shared in her special love for children and for those sound instructional programs to serve them. I wish God's Peace and Comfort for those who survive her. Education and children are enriched by people like Carolyn.
Gary Weber
Friend
July 1, 2021
Carolyn was a brilliant woman whose contributions to gifted education on the local, state and national levels were instrumental in advancing the field. She was among a cadre of educators who developed the multi-district St. Louis Regional Program for Exceptional Gifted Students (PEGS) which was housed in the Lindberg School District. As a true professional, she gladly shared her vast knowledge and talents with all who had the opportunity to work with her. Carolyn mentored and empowered students and teachers alike. The beauty of her legacy continues in every life she touched. I consider myself blessed to have known her.
Sue Sullivan
Friend
June 30, 2021
Carolyn was a dear friend and colleague when we were both administrators in Parkway School District. Unfortunately, we lost contact and I was most surprised to see her obituary in the Post Dispatch. My deepest sympathy to Carolyn's nieces and nephews who were her pride and joy. Carolyn was a passionate, skilled educator, an excellent administrator and a strong advocate for educating the Gifted and Talented. I was enriched having her as a friend and colleague. I am so sorry we lost contact over the years.
Linda Hamberg
Coworker
June 29, 2021
The Cooper family were childhood neighbors growing up in South Killingly, CT. Carolyn was a childhood friend. Spent time with her trying to learn how to dance watching American Bandstand after school. My condolences to Linc. So very sorry for your loss.
Kathy Coolidge Alex
Friend
June 28, 2021
Carolyn and I were two of the 100 classmates in Killingly High School Class of 1959. I have fond memories of Carolyn from school and especially from some of our later reunions. Her enthusiasm and caring personality will always be remembered. May she be at peace.