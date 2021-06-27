Carolyn had a strong singing voice and an appreciation for well-performed music. Our family knew her when we were all growing up, and she sometimes took part in the South Killingly Hoopla productions her mother lovingly presented. Carolyn was the picture of integrity, intelligent caring and a great story-teller, remembering times when she and Link would become speechless with laughter and how contagious that joy was. She remains in my memory as a woman who knew who she was and shared her best with all of us. Condolences to the Cooper family and to all others who knew and loved her.

Claudia Terwilliger (Allen now) Friend July 2, 2021