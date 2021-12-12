Osborn, Carolyn Ruth

Osborn, Carolyn Ruth 87, was called to God's arms on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. She was born on February 22nd, 1934. Carolyn was born in St. Louis and attended Webster High School. She had a large group of friends from her high school with whom Carolyn socialized monthly until last year. Carolyn graduated with honors from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. She was a proud member of what is known as 'the greatest generation' of America. Carolyn was hired as the 'first-ever female lead buyer' at St. Louis-based national retailer Stix Baer and Fuller (which later became Dillards). As the head of accessories buying for Stix, she traveled the world to fashion capitals such as Paris and Milan scouting for the latest fashion and bringing those trends to the U.S., particularly to the Midwest. After her retirement from Stix, she took a role in estate sales and fine art appraisal with the Carolyn LaGrange company of St. Louis. Her love of fine arts and fashion continued for many years. She read the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Wall Street Journal printed daily newspapers until her passing. She always said the comics 'aka the funny pages' and daily crossword puzzles kept her 'sharp.' She loved playing all types of board games, which she often won, especially on regular trips to Dan and Rhonda Moloney's Lake of the Ozarks vacation homes. She is survived by one nephew, Donald K. (Sandi) Osborn of San Diego, California. She has also been a longtime member of the Jim and Elise Moloney family of St. Louis, which includes over 50 immediate family members, many in St. Louis. Her dearest family members were Elise Sears Moloney, who passed in 2015, Margaret F. 'Peggy' Sears who passed in 2009 and Jacqueline 'Jackie' Sears Osborn who passed in 2001. For the past 8 years, Carolyn lived in the home and under the loving care of Dan and Rhonda Moloney of Fenton, Missouri. She attended nearly every Moloney family event and reunion and was a beloved 'aunt' of the entire Moloney family. Carolyn was a lover of baking, pets, and all flowers. Her adopted cat 'Brody' already misses her dearly. Carolyn was known for her Christmas cookie baking of dozens of rare and delicate confections, which occupied much of the month of December every year. Her dry wit, constant smile, humor, and laughter will be missed by all who knew her. Her warm sense of humor could win anyone over in virtually any situation. Carolyn was dedicated to supporting her University and a big supporter of higher education. She also was dedicated to the Human Society, Backstoppers (which supports the families of fallen firemen, first responders, and police), the Missouri Botanical Garden (she was a lover of gardening and the outdoors.) Should anyone care to make a donation on Carolyn's behalf, these were the four things she cared most about, outside of her deep love of family.

Services: Visitation and Wake: Sunday, December 12th, 2021 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Drive, Fenton Missouri, 63026. All friends of Carolyn and the Moloney and Osborn families are invited and welcome to attend.

Funeral Service: Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 11:00 AM also at Jay B. Smith Funeral home in Fenton, address above. Carolyn lived a full life of love, humor, and happiness. She would want us all to celebrate her life and remember her by hugging those around us.

Private Family Burial