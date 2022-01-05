Strack, Sister Carolyn, CSJ

Passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at Nazareth Living Center. She was 89 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 70 years. Born on Jan. 5, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN to Clara Margaret (Busald) and Eugene William Strack. She had 3 brothers, 1 sister and is survived by nieces and nephews. Sister Carolyn had a bachelor's degree in education teaching at the intermediate, junior high level. She later became involved in religious education committed in developing quality religious education programs. Sister Carolyn also worked at Nazareth Living Center for 6 years in Pastoral Care.

Services: Funeral Mass at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Jan. 6. Viewing at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111, or online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE