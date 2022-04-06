Menu
Carolyne Ann Mertz
Mertz, Carolyne Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Born April 3rd, 1932, in St. Louis to August and Estella (nee Wigge) Gremaud. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth G. Mertz for 62 years; faithful mother of Stephanie Mary, Christy Mary, Kathy Mary O'Brien, Nancy Mary Benz, and Kennan Gerard Mertz.; father-in-law of Stephen Benz and John O'Brien; loving grandmother of Therese Marie and Mary Kate O'Brien and Alexander, Christian and Jacqueline Anne Benz; sister of Robert Gremaud, Betty Block, William Gremaud, Mary Lou Maassen and deceased siblings Russell and Gerald Gremaud, Laverta Wichern, and Therese Maassen. Dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Carol was a devout Catholic who loved helping people and praying over them. Carol loved reading, travel, gardening and being with family and friends.

Services: Wake: April 7th, 4-8 p.m., Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. Funeral Mass April 8th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1 Seton Ct., St Charles, MO 63303. www.colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
