Block, Catheleen Renee

62, passed away peacefully October 11th, 2020. Beloved wife of 41 years to James Block; loving mom to Jennifer, Matthew, and Joseph Block; loving mother-in-law to Diane and Sharice Block; devoted Grandma to Grace, Seth, Lukas and Jaxon Block; cherished daughter of Harry Bement and Janet Bement and sister to Christine Lawson; loving and generous mother figure to her students and so many of her children's friends.

Cathy, with her beloved husband Jim, created a warm, beautiful home full of love and laughter, open to all family and friends of family. She was often referred to as Mom Block by her children's friends because she so lovingly welcomed them and cared for them. She was an amazing seamstress and cook, creating delicious Sunday dinners with enough food to feed an army "just in case" anyone else came by. She was happiest spending time with her four cherished grandchildren, Grace, Seth, Lukas and Jaxon.

A line from one of her favorite songs was "shower the people you love with love". In lieu of flowers please use that money to make a special memory with your loved ones in her honor. In memory of Cathy, memorials may be made to The ASPCA or The American Diabetes Association and are appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.