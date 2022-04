Alt, Catherine B. "Kate"

(nee Flynn), Wed., Feb. 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Wallace J. Alt; our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister and aunt. Funeral from Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Fri., March 19, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Emmaus Homes, 3731 Mueller Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301 appreciated. Visitation Thurs.. 4-8 p.m.