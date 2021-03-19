Menu
Catherine Joan Bowe
Bowe, Catherine Joan

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on March 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard Bowe, mother of Thomas, Angela, Michael, Steven, Kevin (Kim), and the late John (Tonya); loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Mon., March 22, 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham 63109. Interment Jefferson Barracks. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Nottingham, MO
