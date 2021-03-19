Bowe, Catherine Joan

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on March 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard Bowe, mother of Thomas, Angela, Michael, Steven, Kevin (Kim), and the late John (Tonya); loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Mon., March 22, 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham 63109. Interment Jefferson Barracks. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.