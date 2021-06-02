Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sister Catherine Durr
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO

Durr, Sister Catherine, CSJ (aka S. Anita Louise)

May 22, 2021 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 91 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 64 years. Born July 24, 1929 in Nebraska City to parents Albert Matthew and Louise (Tordoff) Durr. She had eleven brothers and sisters and survived by her only sister, Aurelia Inkret of Denver, CO. S. Catherine was the President of St. Joseph Hosp. in Kirkwood for 25 years. Private funeral liturgy was held at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on June 1 and live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or online gift to CSJSL.org.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
God bless Sister Catherine.
Rhonda Carsten
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results