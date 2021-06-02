Durr, Sister Catherine, CSJ (aka S. Anita Louise)

May 22, 2021 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 91 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 64 years. Born July 24, 1929 in Nebraska City to parents Albert Matthew and Louise (Tordoff) Durr. She had eleven brothers and sisters and survived by her only sister, Aurelia Inkret of Denver, CO. S. Catherine was the President of St. Joseph Hosp. in Kirkwood for 25 years. Private funeral liturgy was held at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on June 1 and live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or online gift to CSJSL.org.