May, Catherine Bernice

March 13, 1928 - June 29, 2021. Passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She married James H. May on September 4, 1948. They were married 55 years until Jim's death in 2003. They had 8 children, Diane Trantham (Ron), Loretta Nau (Tom), James Alan May (Anne), Eileen Dyall (John), Richard May (Karyn), Monica May, Paul May (Jacquie) and Melody Bennett (Joe). From these children they had 18 Grandkids Randy Hassenfritz, Deena LaChance (Mike), Fawn Sullivan, Tommi Clement (Richard), Christopher Haga (Tanaz), Josiah May, Noah May, Katey Nicely (Aaron), Adam Dyall (Emily), Kristy May (Josh Hunt), Erik May, Nathan Sewell (Whitney), Trevor Sewell (Tiffany), Jocelyn May, Cydney May (Trae Tietsort), Joe Bennett II, Jackson Bennett and Chloe Bennett. They also had 21 Great grandkids, Braxton Hassenfritz; Corinne, Hannah, Amelia and Nora LaChace; Arianna Nau and Austin Colgrove; Ryley, Gunnar and Averi Clement; Marie and Caroline Nicely; Owen and Ava Dyall; Sophie, Hudson, Grayson, Isabella, Lincoln and Magnolia Sewell and Harper Bennett. She also had 1 great great granddaughter, Mia McCall.

Bernice spent her life as many things but mostly wife, mom and grandma. She was a friend to everyone she met. She volunteered for many charities but she also had her own little charitable projects on the side. Everyone was welcome in her home and there was always plenty of food, laughter and love to go around. She spent many hours at her sewing machine crafting clothes, costumes, quilts, curtains and a ton of doll and duck clothes and was a very accomplished self taught seamstress. We were all blessed to have many of her creations throughout our lives. Her smile and her laugh were infectious and she was loved by all who knew her. She taught us all how to love and laugh. And she also taught us that, "life is short so eat dessert first!"

Services: Visitation from 4:00pm - 8:00pm Sunday, July 11th at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Mass 10:00am Monday, July 12th at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memory and Aging Project at Washington University.