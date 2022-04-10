Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine L. Schuch

Schuch, Catherine L.

(nee Bono) on April 2, 2022. Devoted wife to Edward for over 52 years; loving and dedicated mother of Gina Rose Schuch and Jennifer Marie (Sean) Schmidt; cherished grandmother of Morgan, Curtis, Jessica, and Allison; dearest daughter of the late Sebastian and Josephine (nee Benenati) Bono, dear sister of Mary Jo Friederich, Christopher (Christine) Bono and the late Anthony Bono (survived by Ruth Conant); dear aunt of Jacob (Jen), Joseph (Michaela), Monica (Tim) and Eric (Cassie); great-aunt of Prudence, Brycen and Jude.

Services: Memorial visitation at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Monday, April 11, 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at Queen of All Saints following the commital service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the American Heart Association.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.