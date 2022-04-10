Schuch, Catherine L.

(nee Bono) on April 2, 2022. Devoted wife to Edward for over 52 years; loving and dedicated mother of Gina Rose Schuch and Jennifer Marie (Sean) Schmidt; cherished grandmother of Morgan, Curtis, Jessica, and Allison; dearest daughter of the late Sebastian and Josephine (nee Benenati) Bono, dear sister of Mary Jo Friederich, Christopher (Christine) Bono and the late Anthony Bono (survived by Ruth Conant); dear aunt of Jacob (Jen), Joseph (Michaela), Monica (Tim) and Eric (Cassie); great-aunt of Prudence, Brycen and Jude.

Services: Memorial visitation at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Monday, April 11, 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at Queen of All Saints following the commital service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the American Heart Association.