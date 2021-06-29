Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cecelia "Cilly" Ruppe

Ruppe, Cecelia "Cilly"

(nee Roth), 90, beloved wife of the late Albert Ruppe, peacefully died Friday, June 25, 2021. Loving mother of Michael Ruppe (Renee), Annette Schweiss (Vince). Adoring grandmother to Alexandra & Kayla Ruppe, Erika Happe (Matt), Maria Schweiss. Great grandchild Henry Happe. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service in the Nazareth Living Center Chapel, #6 Nazareth Lane, 63129, Thursday, July 1 at noon for a gathering, 12:30 service. Masks and check-in required. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Nazareth Living Center or St. Jude.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
#6 Nazareth Lane, MO
Jul
1
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
#6 Nazareth Lane, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.