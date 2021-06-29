Ruppe, Cecelia "Cilly"

(nee Roth), 90, beloved wife of the late Albert Ruppe, peacefully died Friday, June 25, 2021. Loving mother of Michael Ruppe (Renee), Annette Schweiss (Vince). Adoring grandmother to Alexandra & Kayla Ruppe, Erika Happe (Matt), Maria Schweiss. Great grandchild Henry Happe. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Service in the Nazareth Living Center Chapel, #6 Nazareth Lane, 63129, Thursday, July 1 at noon for a gathering, 12:30 service. Masks and check-in required. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Nazareth Living Center or St. Jude.