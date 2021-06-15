Schrautemeier, Cecelia A.

(nee Babe) passed away on Sunday, June 13 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Bernard E. Schrautemeier; daughter of the late John F. Williams and Cecelia Creagan Williams; Cecelia is survived by one son Thomas Edward (Christina Smallen) Schrautemeier; grandsons Andrew Thomas Schrautemeier and Alex Christopher Schrautemeier; dear cousin and friend.

Cecelia was a Type 1 diabetic for 70 years. She enjoyed taking art class and volunteering at her church.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd on Wednesday, June 16, from 11:30 AM until time of service at 1:30 PM. Interment Mt Olive Cemetery. Memorial donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Wellspring Family Church.