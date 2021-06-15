Menu
Cecelia A. Schrautemeier
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Schrautemeier, Cecelia A.

(nee Babe) passed away on Sunday, June 13 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Bernard E. Schrautemeier; daughter of the late John F. Williams and Cecelia Creagan Williams; Cecelia is survived by one son Thomas Edward (Christina Smallen) Schrautemeier; grandsons Andrew Thomas Schrautemeier and Alex Christopher Schrautemeier; dear cousin and friend.

Cecelia was a Type 1 diabetic for 70 years. She enjoyed taking art class and volunteering at her church.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd on Wednesday, June 16, from 11:30 AM until time of service at 1:30 PM. Interment Mt Olive Cemetery. Memorial donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Wellspring Family Church.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
16
Service
1:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
