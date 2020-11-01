Wunderlich, Cecil Willene (Ewing)

age 96, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. She was born in Kellogg, Idaho on September 5, 1924 to Cecil Alexander and Phoeba Cloe (Chambers) Ewing. She was a longtime resident of Ballwin, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Wunderlich in 2005, and all her siblings: Donald Ewing, William Ewing, Maxine Handing, and Zelda Hearn.

Cecil is survived by her daughter, Carole Burge (Gary), her sons Keith Wunderlich (Sheryl), Paul Wunderlich, (Lynn); grandchildren Kevin Burge (Tracy), Laura Weir (John), Brad Wunderlich (Chelsea) Tracy Nunez (Jeremy); Heidi Champ (Joel), Ted Wunderlich (Katy), Emily Wunderlich (Prem); great-grandchildren Hunter and Haley Burge, Austin Acord, Cheyenne, Denver and Carson Weir, Charli Wunderlich, Kara Nunez, Isabelle, Isaiah, Evelyn and Thomas Champ, Charlotte, Sam and Juliet Wunderlich, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Private graveside services were held at St. John's UCC Cemetery in Manchester, Mo.

