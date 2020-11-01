Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cecil Willene Wunderlich
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Wunderlich, Cecil Willene (Ewing)

age 96, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. She was born in Kellogg, Idaho on September 5, 1924 to Cecil Alexander and Phoeba Cloe (Chambers) Ewing. She was a longtime resident of Ballwin, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Wunderlich in 2005, and all her siblings: Donald Ewing, William Ewing, Maxine Handing, and Zelda Hearn.

Cecil is survived by her daughter, Carole Burge (Gary), her sons Keith Wunderlich (Sheryl), Paul Wunderlich, (Lynn); grandchildren Kevin Burge (Tracy), Laura Weir (John), Brad Wunderlich (Chelsea) Tracy Nunez (Jeremy); Heidi Champ (Joel), Ted Wunderlich (Katy), Emily Wunderlich (Prem); great-grandchildren Hunter and Haley Burge, Austin Acord, Cheyenne, Denver and Carson Weir, Charli Wunderlich, Kara Nunez, Isabelle, Isaiah, Evelyn and Thomas Champ, Charlotte, Sam and Juliet Wunderlich, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Private graveside services were held at St. John's UCC Cemetery in Manchester, Mo.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
November 1, 2020